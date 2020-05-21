Roger Stone ripped former Trump adviser Steve Bannon for “perjuring himself” in testimony about Stone’s contact with WikiLeaks, telling Sinclair’s Eric Bolling that Bannon had testified falsely either in court or before the House Intelligence Committee.

Stone was commenting on a May 16 report suggesting Bannon provided “contradictory accounts” about Stone’s contact with WikiLeaks during the 2016 election. Bannon told House members in 2018 that Stone “never discussed” WikiLeaks with the campaign, but as a witness in Stone’s 2019 trial, said that he had discussed WikiLeaks with Stone before taking the reins on Trump’s campaign, three months prior to the election.

“It was very, very disappointing,” Stone said in an interview with Bolling this week. “I knew at trial that Bannon was not telling the truth. And then when the House Intelligence Committee released both my classified testimony and his, and when you compared his sworn testimony before the House committee with his sworn testimony at trial, you could see that he had lied at either one place or the other — committed perjury.”

Stone was sentenced in February to more than three years in prison on charges that included lying to Congress about his contact with WikiLeaks. The organization, founded by Julian Assange, leaked thousands of emails obtained from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta during the 2016 presidential election. Stone conveyed a sense during the election that he held some advance knowledge of emails WikiLeaks would release but maintains that he obtained all of his information from public sources.

“The irony … is that I’m specifically charged with lying to the House Intelligence Committee,” Stone added. “But based on my reading, I think that Steve lied at my trial. He said we had extensive conversations regarding WikiLeaks. He said that he viewed me as the campaign’s access point to WikiLeaks, which was certainly news to me. Now I think that he has a serious problem. He either perjured himself at one place or he perjured himself at the other, but he was under oath at both places.”

Stone said he is scheduled to turn himself in on May 30. President Donald Trump has denounced the verdict in Stone’s case on numerous occasions, especially after post-trial reports that the jury forewoman had a history of making anti-Trump posts on social media. “She was an anti-Trump activist. Can you imagine this?” Trump said in February. In an interview this month, Trump added, “Roger will be OK.”

At the sentencing, the judge ripped into Stone, calling him “an insecure person who craves and recklessly pursues attention.” Earlier in the process, Stone had posted a picture of that judge with crosshairs on it.

Stone said that he has not been in contact with the White House or applied for a pardon, but added, “I’ve been very forthright about the fact that my family and I are praying fervently for a pardon.”

