Rosanne Barr Says ‘Nobody Died in The Holocaust’ in Utterly Unhinged Rant

Comedian Roseanne Barr made some utterly bizarre remarks about the Holocaust in a recent podcast appearance.

On the June 14 edition of This Past Weekend, a podcast hosted by fellow comedian Theo Vonn, Barr appeared as a guest to discuss her career and world views. At one point during their discussion, Barr began talking about the 2020 election and regulations on truth in America.

“Nobody wants to hear the real truth. They’re horrified of it, rather go with bullshit. It’s easier,” Barr said.

“Like for the real truth that, you know, and I’m glad that they did set up all these guidelines so that we only are allowed to speak the truth. And the truth is that Biden got 81 million votes by winning 36 counties. And that is just incredible. It really is,” she added sarcastically.

“Of these 81 million supporters who gave him more votes than any president has ever gotten before — it came with a mandate from these 81 million voters. I’m just glad that they were very careful to make sure that nobody could detract from that proven truth,” Barr said. “They mandated that that was the truth and that nobody could say, ‘Well what about’ — No.”

Vonn appeared to be confused by Barr’s claim that it was a “mandated” fact.

Barr reiterated sarcastically, “You can’t say that like, you know, the election was rigged. That’s all a lie. The election was not rigged. 36 counties can give you 81 million votes. Right. That’s a fact.”

“That’s the truth and don’t you dare say anything against it or you’ll be off YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and all the other ones because there’s such a thing as the truth and facts and we have to stick to it,” Barr said.

As Vonn noted that that was a “scary” thought, Barr took the conversation in a wild direction.

“And that is the truth. And nobody died in the Holocaust either. That’s the truth. It should happen. Six million Jews should die right now cause they cause all the problems in the world. But it never happened. But it never happened — Mandated,” Barr said — before noting that she is Jewish.

