The leader of the Senate Judiciary Committee is going after one of the committee’s members for attacking Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Appearing on This Week with George Stephanopoulos Sunday, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) — the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee — tore into his colleague, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO). Durbin called out Hawley’s attacks on the Supreme Court nominee, in which he accused her of “letting child porn offenders off the hook,” as incorrect.

“As far as Senator Hawley is concerned, here’s the bottom line: he’s wrong,” Durbin said curtly. “He’s inaccurate, and unfair in his analysis.”

The Illinois senator noted that independent fact-checkers such as CNN and the Washington Post have deemed Hawley’s claims to be without merit.

“There’s no truth to what he says,” Durbin added, “And he’s part of the fringe within the Republican party. This was a man who was fist-bumping the murderous mob that descended on the Capital on January 6th. He doesn’t have the credibility he thinks he does.”

Watch above, via ABC.

