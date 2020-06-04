Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Thursday suggested former Defense Secretary Gen. James Mattis had been tricked by the media into taking a dim view of President Donald Trump’s response to unrest across the nation.

“To General Mattis, I think you’re missing something here, my friend. You’re missing the fact that the liberal media has taken every event in the last three and a half years and laid it at the president’s feet,” Graham said in an interview with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade. “I’m not saying he’s blameless, but I am saying that you’re buying into a narrative that I think is, quite frankly, unfair.”

Mattis, who served as Trump’s defense secretary from 2017 to 2019, said in Wednesday comments he was “angry and appalled” by the president’s response to riots in the wake of George Floyd’s death. “Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us,” Mattis said.

Mattis resigned as defense secretary after numerous high-profile disagreements with Trump on issues including NATO and the American presence in Afghanistan and Syria. Observers speculated that an anonymous “senior Trump official” who wrote critically of Trump in The New York Times and elsewhere was Mattis’ chief speechwriter during his tenure at the Pentagon.

Watch above via Fox News.

