Saturday Night Live co-host Michael Che pledged to pay one month’s rent for all 160 residents of a New York apartment building where his grandmother lived before she died from the coronavirus.

The Weekend Update host announced in early April that his grandmother passed away after contracting Covid-19. On Wednesday night, Che said in an Instagram post “It’s crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can’t even work.”

“Obviously, I can’t offer much help by myself. But in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I’m paying one month’s rent for all 160 apartments in the NYCHA building she lived in,” Che continued. “I know that’s just a drop in the bucket. So I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, at the very least.”

Che also called on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Governor Andrew Cuomo and Diddy to work with him in tackling the crisis the virus brought about by forcing millions of people out of work, which has posed complications for those uncertain of how to pay rent.

