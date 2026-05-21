‘They Are Pissed Off at Trump!’ CNN Data Chief Blown Away by Massive 54-Pt Drop Among Key Group

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten had some very bad news for President Donald Trump about a group of voters who are “pissed off at him” to the tune of a massive 54-point drop since the presidential election.

Aside from rare attention-getting exceptions like the “100 percent” MAGA poll that Trump has bragged long and hard about, Enten has been showering the president with an escalating series of bad polls for most of the second term.

On Thursday’s edition of CNN News Central, Enten was wowed by Trump’s slide with voters who did not cast a ballot in 2024, but who are so “pissed off at the president” that they’ll turn out to punish his party in the midterms:

CNN’S SARA SIDNER: What will voters do when they head to the polls for the midterm elections? That– What group of voters may be the ones that are changing, that are moving, that are different than the last election?

CNN SENIOR DATA CORRESPONDENT HARRY ENTEN: You know, you mentioned the Republican base in your intro, and then obviously there’s the Democratic opposition.

But what about those who didn’t cast a ballot at all in 2024, those who did not show up to vote?

Well, they have become absolutely perturbed. I dare say they are pissed off at the President of the United States!

Voters who didn’t cast a ballon in 2024. Trump’s net approval rating. Back in November of 2024, just after the election, Look at his net approval rating was plus four points for his plans in office.

But look at that, it has fallen.

CNN’S SARA SIDNER: (WHISTLES).

CNN SENIOR DATA CORRESPONDENT HARRY ENTEN: Yeah, whoo! There you go Sara Sidner. That’s the only sound you can make. It has fallen through the floor. Look at this, minus 50 points on Trump’s net approval rating among voters who did not in fact cast a ballot in 2024.

That is, you don’t have to be a mathematical genius, an over 50 point move against the president of the United States among those who are kinda like, “Meh,” you know, in terms of voting in 2024, but now they are pissed off!

CNN’S SARA SIDNER: Well, and that’s the thing, the turnout can have a huge impact on who wins a race. Give us some sense of why, why people are in this position. And I can kind of guess, but I’ll tell us the numbers.

CNN SENIOR DATA CORRESPONDENT HARRY ENTEN: I’ll tell you the numbers. I mean, look, anyone who’s been following these segments, anyone who knows anything about American politics knows it’s the economy. It is the economy smarty pants in terms of Sara Sidner.

And you can just see it here. I mean view of Trump in the economy, again, among voters who did not cast a vote in 2024.

In November of 2024, 60%, 60% were confident in Trump to make good decisions when it came to the economy but again, this number is just absolutely plummeted.

Look at his approval rating now on the economy among those who didn’t cast a in 2024. It’s 19%. It’s only a third!

A third of those who were confident back in November of 2024. Again, we’re just talking about numbers that are falling through the basement. If you hire the carpenters who built Donald Trump’s floor on this, you shouldn’t have.