Sunny Hostin Clashes With Alyssa Farah Griffin Over January 6 and Black Lives Matter Protests

The View’s Sunny Hostin clashed with co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin on Thursday’s show for comparing participants in January 6 to Black Lives Matter protesters.

The confrontation came during a discussion of President Donald Trump’s plan to potentially compensate January 6 rioters and others with his $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund.”

Griffin said, “To put it into terms that I would hope that folks on the right would understand is, I remember in 2020, Republicans were big mad that Kamala Harris tweeted out that people should give money to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which essentially offered cash bail for people who participated in the Black Lives Matter protest. People were saying that’s bailing out people who destroyed property, who may have assaulted police officers. It was a big —”

“It was very limited destruction of property,” Hostin said.

Griffin continued:

It was a very significant rallying call on the right and I do think it hurt Kamala Harris’s chances in 2020 in that election. She ultimately dropped out. This is that on steroids. We saw with our own eyes what happened at the Capitol. We know people were not just charged, they were convicted of assaulting police officers. They’ve since had their sentences commuted or been pardoned by the president. But now they’re going to get financial compensation? Like, make that make sense to me. We have to try to be a little more consistent, but I actually do think this is going to be blocked. I think either by the courts or by congress. When you have a number of house members, Brian Fitzpatrick who we showed he’s a Republican who serves in a district that Kamala Harris won and that Joe Biden won. This is somebody who has a tough re-election ahead and he has an incentive to try to stop the craziest ideas that are going through Washington.

Hostin interjected, “I just think we need to make it clear that there can be no comparison between the Black Lives Matter movement and what we saw on January 6th. I just want to make that clear.”

“And that’s not the suggestion,” Griffin said.

“I know that wasn’t your suggestion but, you know, people that watch our show take away different things, so I just want to make that part clear. There were very limited destruction of property and violence during the uprising of the Black Lives Matter uprising.

“And no threats to the president,” Whoopi Goldberg added.

“No threats to the president,” Hostin repeated.

“No threats to the president,” Griffin agreed. “We disagree on property damage, but we don’t need to relitigate six years ago.”

Watch the clip above via ABC’s The View.

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