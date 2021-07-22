So Far This Year, Trump’s PAC Raised $75 Million Calling for Audits of the 2020 Vote, But Spent ZERO on Any Election Reviews

Former President Donald Trump’s leadership PAC hauled in $75 million in the first half of 2021, as he continuously complained that the 2020 election had been stolen from him, but the organization hasn’t spent a dime to support any of the attempts by Republicans to conduct ballot reviews in Arizona or elsewhere.

The Save America PAC has, however, spent money on staff salaries and travel and legal expenses for the former president, according to a report by the Washington Post based on conversations with several anonymous sources who were “familiar with the finances” of the PAC.

Since the 2020 election, Trump has constantly pushed baseless claims of election fraud, and a lot of his post-presidency communications have focused on this topic — as have the fundraising emails from the PAC.

But, as the Post report noted, while Trump has paid close attention to the various entities seeking to “audit” the election and has publicly praised their efforts, he has stopped short of actually spending any of his own resources to support them. “The tactic allows Trump to build up a war chest to use in the 2022 midterms on behalf of candidates he favors — and to stockpile cash for another potential White House run, an unprecedented maneuver for a former president.”

The PAC’s fundraising and expenditures will be officially known on July 31, when the campaign finance reports are posted. Last year, from the period after the election through the end of December, it raised $31.5 million and spent very little of that.

Speculation continues to run rampant about whether Trump will indeed run for re-election in 2024. He has reportedly told some in his inner circle that he is amassing a large war chest specifically to convey strength in advance of a potential campaign. The campaign finance regulations also allow him to use the PAC funds to travel the country and hold events in support of candidates he has endorsed, allowing Trump to continue to revel in his role as GOP kingmaker.

