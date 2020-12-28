Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams trashed Republicans in a Monday interview on CNN for what she said was “voter suppression.”

“When we create access to the right to vote for eligible citizens, more people participate,” Abrams said in the morning interview with CNN’s Jim Sciutto. “And Republicans do not know how to win without voter suppression as one of their tools.”

She cited an effort by True the Vote, a conservative advocacy group, to challenge more than 360,000 voters in Georgia as an example of the alleged suppression. The group is working with the Georgia Republican Party ahead of Jan. 5 runoff elections for the state’s two Senate seats to challenge voters who they say may have moved out of the state.

Republicans will hold as many as 52 seats in the United States Senate if incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue win reelection in the state. The Senate faces a 50-50 split along party lines, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to cast tie-breaking votes, if Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff come out on top.

Fair Fight, a Democratic advocacy group Abrams founded after she narrowly lost Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial election, filed suit this month alleging the challenges by True the Vote amount to voter intimidation under the Voting Rights Act.

“Voter suppression is their modus operandi,” Abrams said. “It is not a partisan effort. It is a people effort. We will stay hard at work through Fair Fight … in Georgia and around the country to defend the right to vote and to defend access to the right to vote.”

