Steve Bannon Hires Trump Impeachment Lawyer He Once Railed Against

Steve Bannon has hired attorney David Schoen to represent him against charges of criminal contempt of Congress – even though the former White House chief strategist and counselor to the president once railed against the lawyer during former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, as pointed out by John Whitehouse of the liberal media watchdog Media Matters.

Bannon turned himself in to the FBI on Monday after he was indicted for refusing to appear before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

During Trump’s second impeachment trial, Bannon said, regarding Schoen, that “we are in a terrible situation.”

“And if this is the lawyer that’s going to get up there. If those are the arguments … President Trump’s not going to be convicted. Not going to be convicted. I don’t know, they’ve got four or five votes. You know, the haters. The Romneys and the Sasses and things like that,” he continued. “But that’s not the point. The point is not they’re going to point and go, ‘Hey, it was 55-45. It was bipartisan, it’s most bipartisan impeachment vote.”

“And then this guy shows up last night with a beard, right,” said Bannon, referring to Schoen. “I don’t look great with a beard either, but man, the beard’s gotta come off. He can’t go in there like the absent-minded professor. You gotta bring the heat. The Democrats are bringing heat. They’re coming in hot on this thing.”

Contrary to Bannon’s assertion, Schoen was not sporting a beard. Trump was acquitted in the impeachment trial, 57-43, as the Senate failed to reach the 67 votes needed for conviction. Seven Republicans, including Mitt Romney and Ben Sasse, voted for conviction.

