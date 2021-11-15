WATCH: Bannon Livestreams His Surrender to the FBI, Pausing to Promote His Podcast

Steve Bannon took full advantage of the media spectacle of surrendering to the FBI Monday morning.

Bannon’s arrival at FBI’s field office on Monday comes after he was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts for contempt of Congress. The charges stem from Bannon’s defiance of subpoenas issued to him and other Trump officials from the January 6 Select Committee, and his refusal to appear for a deposition.

Bannon was streaming his arrest on his GETTR account:

He took the opportunity to promote his show War Room and claim “we’re taking down the Biden regime,” in the midst of his surrender:

Just wanted to tell everybody, livestream on GETTR right now. Everybody watching in The War Room, we’re here today. I don’t want anybody to take their eye off the ball of what we do every day. We’ve got the Hispanics coming on our side. We’ve got the African Americans coming on our side. We’re taking down the Biden regime…I want you guys to stay focused and on message. Remember, signal not noise. This is all noise [pointing at the FBI building], that’s signal [pointing to the camera]. Thank you very much

Watch CNN’s coverage of the scene above.

