‘Stimmy’ and ‘Direct Deposit’ Become Huge Twitter Trends as Biden’s Covid Relief Payments Hit Bank Accounts

Social media users celebrated in droves when direct payments from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” began hitting bank accounts Friday, turning “direct deposit” and “stimmy” into top Twitter trends.

President Biden, with Vice President Kamala Harris at his side, signed the $1.9 trillion bill into law Thursday, a day earlier than expected. By Friday, the $1,400.00 direct payments from the bill began showing up in people’s pockets, and the social media explosion began.

MSNBC host Ari Melber detailed some of the meme-ery using his signature nerdy recitation of hip-hop bit, offering a clinical dissection of the “Moneybagg Joe” gag’s relationship to rapper Moneybagg Yo.

Here are some of the reactions to Friday’s windfall.

Direct deposit: +$1400 Me at Red lobster: uhh Let me get the whale — Pre K (@stayfrea_) March 12, 2021

Direct deposit: $1400

Me at Target: Give me the large kickballs outside pic.twitter.com/Q7tlq0zApg — Drew (@DrewSkywalker) March 13, 2021

Direct deposit: $1400

Me at McDonald’s: bring me the clown — sofi (@yungnastybitch) March 12, 2021

#stimmy direct deposit Twitter is the best Twitter right now. — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) March 13, 2021

Me watching my Amazon cart and my bank account on a split screen. #stimmy pic.twitter.com/gHZZxLrA9l — Monique McGee (@mo2the) March 13, 2021

We don’t care if you call it #MoneyBaggJoe or Biden Bucks, we gone make a song about it 😂 #stimmy pic.twitter.com/nEG56g9oN3 — Kennedy 👑 (@Dyme_2u) March 12, 2021

Nah who made the Biden Bucks stimmy pack already? 😩#MoneyBaggJoe pic.twitter.com/pjhWs9ZkC6 — Kennedy 👑 (@Dyme_2u) March 12, 2021

When the direct deposit hit pic.twitter.com/rRkmyhNFxb — Sins LA (@SinrOne) March 13, 2021

Brb signing my stimulus check over to the dentist and oral surgeon. #stimmy pic.twitter.com/TlOE7K2ZUJ — Amy Kuperinsky (@AmyKup) March 13, 2021

The American Rescue Plan passed both houses of Congress without a single Republican vote.

