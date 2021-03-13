comScore ‘Stimmy’ and ‘Direct Deposit’ Become Huge Twitter Trends as Biden’s Covid Relief Payments Hit Bank Accounts

By Tommy ChristopherMar 13th, 2021, 8:34 am

Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

Social media users celebrated in droves when direct payments from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” began hitting bank accounts Friday, turning “direct deposit” and “stimmy” into top Twitter trends.

President Biden, with Vice President Kamala Harris at his side, signed the $1.9 trillion bill into law Thursday, a day earlier than expected. By Friday, the $1,400.00 direct payments from the bill began showing up in people’s pockets, and the social media explosion began.

MSNBC host Ari Melber detailed some of the meme-ery using his signature nerdy recitation of hip-hop bit, offering a clinical dissection of the “Moneybagg Joe” gag’s relationship to rapper Moneybagg Yo.

Here are some of the reactions to Friday’s windfall.

The American Rescue Plan passed both houses of Congress without a single Republican vote.

