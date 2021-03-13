‘Stimmy’ and ‘Direct Deposit’ Become Huge Twitter Trends as Biden’s Covid Relief Payments Hit Bank Accounts
Social media users celebrated in droves when direct payments from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” began hitting bank accounts Friday, turning “direct deposit” and “stimmy” into top Twitter trends.
President Biden, with Vice President Kamala Harris at his side, signed the $1.9 trillion bill into law Thursday, a day earlier than expected. By Friday, the $1,400.00 direct payments from the bill began showing up in people’s pockets, and the social media explosion began.
MSNBC host Ari Melber detailed some of the meme-ery using his signature nerdy recitation of hip-hop bit, offering a clinical dissection of the “Moneybagg Joe” gag’s relationship to rapper Moneybagg Yo.
Here are some of the reactions to Friday’s windfall.
Direct deposit: +$1400
Me at Red lobster: uhh Let me get the whale
— Pre K (@stayfrea_) March 12, 2021
Direct deposit: $1400
Me at Target: Give me the large kickballs outside pic.twitter.com/Q7tlq0zApg
— Drew (@DrewSkywalker) March 13, 2021
Direct deposit: $1400
Me at McDonald’s: bring me the clown
— sofi (@yungnastybitch) March 12, 2021
#stimmy direct deposit Twitter is the best Twitter right now.
— Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) March 13, 2021
Me watching my Amazon cart and my bank account on a split screen. #stimmy pic.twitter.com/gHZZxLrA9l
— Monique McGee (@mo2the) March 13, 2021
We don’t care if you call it #MoneyBaggJoe or Biden Bucks, we gone make a song about it 😂 #stimmy pic.twitter.com/nEG56g9oN3
— Kennedy 👑 (@Dyme_2u) March 12, 2021
Nah who made the Biden Bucks stimmy pack already? 😩#MoneyBaggJoe pic.twitter.com/pjhWs9ZkC6
— Kennedy 👑 (@Dyme_2u) March 12, 2021
Issa bandemic #MoneyBaggJoe 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/PCLhi0wpjK
— TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) March 12, 2021
Pass me the stimmy. #MoneyBaggJoe pic.twitter.com/9PdAtozK51
— Friday2.0 (@0Friday2) March 12, 2021
I need my #stimmy from #MoneyBaggJoe pic.twitter.com/PLbRGIwEDk
— patti-B-TxMomsDemand (@BrockingtoPatti) March 13, 2021
When the direct deposit hit pic.twitter.com/rRkmyhNFxb
— Sins LA (@SinrOne) March 13, 2021
Brb signing my stimulus check over to the dentist and oral surgeon. #stimmy pic.twitter.com/TlOE7K2ZUJ
— Amy Kuperinsky (@AmyKup) March 13, 2021
The American Rescue Plan passed both houses of Congress without a single Republican vote.
