WATCH: Joe Biden Signs American Rescue Plan with VP Kamala Harris by His Side

President Joe Biden touted the $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package as he signed it in the Oval Office with Vice President Kamala Harris standing beside him.

The signing took place on Thursday when it was originally scheduled for Friday, and Biden began by speaking of the “overwhelming percentage of American people” supporting the package.

“Yesterday was the final passage of the plan in the House of Representatives,” he said. “Their voices were heard, reflected in everything we have in this bill, and I believe this historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country and giving the people that built this country a fighting chance.”

Biden concluded by saying he would speak more about the bill and the coronavirus impact in the coming days, but he moved ahead and commenced the signing.

