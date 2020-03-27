comScore

Stunning Photos Show NYC Convention Center Converted Into a Makeshift Hospital

By Josh FeldmanMar 27th, 2020, 3:11 pm

Governor Andrew Cuomo said during one press conference this week, “Almost any scenario that is realistic will overwhelm the capacity of the current health care system.”

And while New York is still trying to “flatten the curve,” today the governor spoke at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, thanking the National Guard for stepping up and converting the venue into a hospital.

The Javits Center — famous for hosting New York Comic Con every year and for being the site of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 election night party — will be serving as a makeshift hospital as part of the state’s goal to have overflow facilities for over 1000 patients in every borough.

Reporters have shared some surreal photos of the convention center being turned into a hospital:

Governor Cuomo has said the temporary hospital — built in a week — will be officially opened on Monday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: