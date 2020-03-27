Governor Andrew Cuomo said during one press conference this week, “Almost any scenario that is realistic will overwhelm the capacity of the current health care system.”

WATCH: @NYGovCuomo made an emotional speech to the National Guard on Friday, thanking them for converting the Jacob K. Javits Center in Manhattan into a hospital in just one week. https://t.co/hidbvVGBuu pic.twitter.com/P1XfuUkyNB — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) March 27, 2020

And while New York is still trying to “flatten the curve,” today the governor spoke at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, thanking the National Guard for stepping up and converting the venue into a hospital.

The Javits Center — famous for hosting New York Comic Con every year and for being the site of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 election night party — will be serving as a makeshift hospital as part of the state’s goal to have overflow facilities for over 1000 patients in every borough.

Reporters have shared some surreal photos of the convention center being turned into a hospital:

Inside the Javits center pic.twitter.com/bveZaMqpw1 — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) March 27, 2020

The seemingly miles of beds being set up at Javits. It is absolutely unreal to see what the National Guard & first responders have put together here in just days. pic.twitter.com/dD0AQg4PO4 — Sarah Boxer (@Sarah_Boxer) March 27, 2020

The temporary hospital facility at the Javits Center has been built, Cuomo says. Some of the rooms are visible behind the dais of his daily briefing. pic.twitter.com/HOblR4EqW9 — Liam Stack (@liamstack) March 27, 2020

Here are some more scenes from the Javits Center emergency hospital. pic.twitter.com/U5YsEAGH3b — Liam Stack (@liamstack) March 27, 2020

Governor Cuomo has said the temporary hospital — built in a week — will be officially opened on Monday.

