Rank-and-file Taliban members were “angry” to discover United States Military personnel disabled some of their equipment before leaving Afghanistan, according to Fox News’ Jen Griffin.

“The new relationship between the U.S. government and military and Taliban is yet to be determined … but their fighters expressed anger the U.S. had disabled all of the military planes and helicopters at the Kabul airport before leaving,” Griffin noted in a Thursday segment with Fox’s John Roberts.

Roberts sought clarification moments after, chuckling as he asked, “You said the Taliban was angry that the U.S. disabled the aircraft that were left behind?”

“I think they were a little surprised,” Griffin said. “We saw reports from the fighters when they did enter [Hamid Karzai International Airport] in the hours and minutes after the U.S. left, and they were a little surprised when they got into the cockpits and they realized the planes and the helicopters were disabled.”

“Maybe they were expecting flying lessons,” Roberts quipped.

The U.S. left weapons in the country worth an estimated $85 billion, but “demilitarized” much of it, including 73 aircraft at Kabul’s international airport. “Most of them were never mission-capable to begin with, but certainly they’ll never be able to be flown again,” Central Command leader Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said Monday.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com