Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) on Monday listed the arsenal the United States left to the Taliban, saying they had “a willingness to fight now on steroids.”

“They now have weapons,” Barrasso said in an evening interview with Fox Business Network’s Larry Kudlow. “You know what we left behind — $85 billion worth of weapons, MRAPs, tanks, Black Hawk helicopters. We left money behind — arms. The amazing thing, they have a funding network. They have a criminal network of drugs and human trafficking. Plus the Taliban along with ISIS, al Qaeda — they now have a willingness to fight that is now on steroids after the fact they now have the entire country of Afghanistan to use as a platform on which to attack the United States.”

Central Command leader Gen. Kenneth McKenzie insisted at a Monday press conference that some of the weapons, including Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) Intercepts, had been rendered inoperable before U.S. forces left on Monday.

“We demilitarized some of it,” McKenzie told reporters. “It’s a complex procedure to break down those systems. So we demilitarized those systems so that they’ll never be used again. And we felt it more important to protect our forces than to bring those systems back. We have also demilitarized equipment that we did not bring out of the airport. That included a number of [Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles], up to 70 MRAPs that we demilitarized and will never be used again by anyone; 27 Humvees that will never be driven again; and additionally, on the ramp at [Hamid Karzai International Airport], a total of 73 aircraft — those aircraft will never be able to fly again or operated by anyone. Most of them were never mission-capable to begin with, but certainly they’ll never be able to be flown again.”

