‘Time’s Up’: Virginia GOP Attack Ad Ties Terry McAuliffe to Bill Clinton — And Jeffrey Epstein

The Virginia Republican Party released an ad on Thursday targeting Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate for governor, over his relationship to former President Bill Clinton, his own sex scandals, as well as his friendship with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The ad starts with a news clip about Clinton’s then-upcoming fundraiser for McAuliffe in New York, where McAuliffe is from. The video goes back and forth between McAuliffe touting his friendship with the Clinton and news clips – some about Epstein and others about Clinton’s relationship with Epstein. The fundraiser took place on Thursday.

The ad ties Epstein’s donations to the Clinton Foundation, which McAullife served on the board of for many years and has friendships to with those who’ve given to it – all demonstrated in a combination of news clips and soundbites of McAuliffe touting those friendships and his time on the board.

The ad ends with the words “This November … tell Terry … time’s up.”

McAullife will face Republican nominee and businessman Glenn Youngkin in November. Recent polls show a close race.

Watch above.

