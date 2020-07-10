comScore

Ted Cruz Says Immigration Executive Order Hinted at by Trump Would Be ‘HUGE Mistake’

By Josh FeldmanJul 10th, 2020, 7:24 pm

President Donald Trump talked vaguely about an immigration executive order he plans to sign during a new interview with Telemundo Friday.

Trump told José Díaz-Balart, “I have the power to do it as president, and I’m going to make DACA a part of it. We put it in. We’re probably going to be then taking it out. We’re working out the legal complexities right now… We’re going to have a road to citizenship.”

It’s unclear what exactly would come of this — the president talked about it as a “bill” during the segment as well — but already one Republican senator is alarmed by it.

Ted Cruz took to Twitter to say, “There is ZERO constitutional authority for a President to create a ‘road to citizenship’ by executive fiat.”

“It was unconstitutional when Obama issued executive amnesty, and it would be a HUGE mistake if Trump tries to illegally expand amnesty,” Cruz continued, adding the hashtags #TellTheSwampNO and #RuleOfLaw.

