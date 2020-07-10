President Donald Trump claimed in an interview with Telemundo that he is working on an immigration executive order that he’ll sign in a few weeks.

José Díaz-Balart confronted the president on why he seems “laser-focused on deporting DACA.”

Trump told him, “I’m going to be over the next few weeks signing an immigration bill that a lot of people don’t know about, and you have breaking news.”

Díaz-Balart asked for clarity: “Is this an executive order?”

Trump said it is, adding, “I have the power to do it as president, and I’m going to make DACA a part of it. We put it in. We’re probably going to be then taking it out. We’re working out the legal complexities right now. But I’m going to be signing a major immigration bill as an executive order, which the Supreme Court now, because of the DACA decision, has given me the power to do that.”

“We’re going to have a road to citizenship,” he said.

Chuck Todd showed the preview clip on MTP Daily and remarked people should wait to see what he does instead of relying just on what he says.

You can watch the preview above, via MSNBC and Telemundo.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]