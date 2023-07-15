CNN anchor Chris Wallace took RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel to task for a resolution referring to the January 6 riot as “legitimate political discourse.

On this week’s episodes of Wallace’s Max/CNN series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Wallace interviewed McDaniel, as well as Hollywood superstar Goldie Hawn.

In an interview full of stunning exchanges, Wallace spent a solid three minutes holding McDaniel’s feet to the fire for her organization’s resolution censuring Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, and calling the attack on the Capitol “legitimate political discourse.

Eight different times, Wallace turned back McDaniel’s insistence that the resolution did not say what he characterized it as saying:

CHRIS WALLACE: No, no, it’s both of them. Right. The RNC voted to censure Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, both members of the January 6 committee, for their role in persecution of ordinary citizens engage in legitimate political discourse. Here is what your uncle Mitt Romney, had to say about that. This suggests that a violent attack on the seat of democracy is legitimate political discourse is is so far from accurate as to shock and awe and make people wonder what we are thinking. 17 months after the RNC that you were the head of passed that resolution, do you still think that January 6 was legitimate political discourse?

RONNA MCDANIEL: So I love the spin on this because we said this immediately. Of course, violence is never legitimate political discourse. And that was not what was said in that resolution. It was not intended. I made it clear and it’s dishonest. It is absolutely dishonest for the media to anyway said that the RNC was saying that violence is legitimate political.

CHRIS WALLACE: Well, first of.

RONNA MCDANIEL: All, that’s not what was said and it wasn’t.

CHRIS WALLACE: Also, your own uncle, Senator Mitt Romney. So that is not.

RONNA MCDANIEL: What was said.

CHRIS WALLACE: Well, I must tell you, Ronna, I specifically read the resolution again today. But and and what the it’s about the January 6th investigation and it’s persecution. Well, it wasn’t in the resolution.

RONNA MCDANIEL: Because you don’t have to say that violence isn’t legitimate political discourse. We didn’t think we had to say that. Use violence and.

CHRIS WALLACE: The January 6 committee and you are censuring them for persecuting ordinary citizens who have for legitimate political.

RONNA MCDANIEL: Discussions or showed up peacefully. That’s legitimate. You’re able to peacefully protest.

CHRIS WALLACE: That is what you said that you don’t say that.

RONNA MCDANIEL: Violence never is legitimate. And why.

CHRIS WALLACE: Didn’t you? You know what?

RONNA MCDANIEL: I’m saying it right now and I did condemn it. Go read my statements.

CHRIS WALLACE: I’m talking about the resolution that the RNC. Let me.

RONNA MCDANIEL: Say that. Do you have my statements from January 6?

CHRIS WALLACE: I have the resolution.

RONNA MCDANIEL: You have my statements from January 6? No, because I did condemn the violence. But if you’re going to.

CHRIS WALLACE: Do I way you do it in.

RONNA MCDANIEL: The right way to condemn it and the resolution when I already condemned it the day of twice via tweets.

CHRIS WALLACE: Because the resolution is the resolution. It’s more than that statement said. This is the official position of the Republican Party and.

RONNA MCDANIEL: Said that violence is not political, legitimate political discourse. I said it with that resolution. I’ve said it after. I don’t think I should have to say that. But of course, violence is never legitimate political discourse.