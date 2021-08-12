Fox News Pentagon correspondent Lucas Tomlinson sparred with Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby amid the news on Thursday that the United States will send 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to help evacuate U.S. Embassy personnel and other Americans from the country.

The news comes as the Taliban has been rapidly taking over 11 of the 34 provincial capitals in Afghanistan amid the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country after the almost-20-year war following 9/11.

In addition to the 3,000 troops being sent to the airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul, the United States will send 3,500 troops to be on standby in Kuwait.

Tomlinson began his line of questioning Kirby by asking if the United States will “increase the number of drone of fighter jets overhead to protect these troops.”

“Yesterday we had and today we have the authority and capabilities in the region to conduct air strikes if needed. That’s not going to change as a result of these new mission sets,” replied Kirby.

Tomlinson asked if the deployment of those 3,000 troops means that the Biden administration will not fulfill its goal to have the withdrawal completed by Aug. 31.

Kirby said the administration is “aiming to facilitate the reduction of these civilian personnel by Aug. 31st. So it’s all lining up on the same timeline.”

“I won’t speculate about what the footprint’s going to look like post-Aug. 31st because there’s this additional mission set of helping process special immigrants,” he continued. “So we’re just going to have to wait and see. But the drawdown itself is still on track to be complete by August 31st.”

Tomlinson rebutted, “That makes no sense, John. You’re putting in 3,000 troops” – only for Kirby to interject with “I know what you’re saying, Lucas. I’m saying, of the original footprint plans, that’s still continuing, but we are adding troops for this specific and narrow focus.”

Tomlinson asked if those 3,000 troops will be out of Afghanistan by the deadline at the end of this month.

“I’m not going speculate beyond August 31st,” responded Kirby.

Kirby went on to say that the U.S. goal with those 3,000 troops “is to help facilitate the safe movement of civilian personnel out of Afghanistan, and the president’s been very clear that he wants that reduction complete by the end of August. That’s what we’re focused on.”

Tomlinson asked if the Pentagon has informed the Taliban about the 3,000 troops and received assurances that the Taliban won’t attack those forces. Kirby said no.

Kirby added that those forces “will have the right of self-defense and any attack upon our forces will be met with a swift and appropriate response.”

Tomlinson asked if the Pentagon considers the deployment of those 3,000 troops a combat mission.

“This is a very narrowly focused mission of safeguarding the orderly reduction of civilian personnel out of Afghanistan, and that’s what we’re going to be focused on,” replied Kirby.

“It’s not a combat mission?” asked Tomlinson again.

Kirby responded, “I’ve already described this mission now three times. We’re mindful that the security situation continues to deteriorate in Afghanistan. And as I said before, our troops will, as always, have the right of self-defense, but this is a narrowly-focused mission to help safeguard an orderly reduction of civilian personnel.”

