‘They Know The Answer’: Trump Spins Conspiracy Theory As Secret Service Closes White House Cocaine Investigation

Former president and 2024 GOP frontrunner, Donald Trump, fumed at the news Thursday that the Secret Service was ending its investigation into the cocaine recently found in the White House.

Trump reacted to the news with a conspiratorial rant on his Truth Social platform. “It has just been announced that the “investigation” of Cocaine in the White House has ended,” Trump began, adding:

Despite all of the cameras pointing directly at the “scene of the crime,” and the greatest forensics anywhere in the World, they just can’t figure it out? They know the answer, and so does everyone else! In the meantime, they continue to target and investigate me, for years, in what has been called the greatest Witch Hunt of all time – Over NOTHING!!! ELECTION INTERFERENCE & a Two Tier Level of Justice.

The Secret Service released a statement on Thursday saying their investigation ended due to a lack of “physical evidence” to go off of.

“There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

“Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered. At this time, the Secret Service’s investigation is closed due to a lack of physical evidence,” the agency concluded.

Trump previously dropped some wild posts on the topic, which has been the focus of right-wing media for several days. “Was Crooked Joe Biden on Cocaine when he instructed the FBI/DOJ to illegally invade my home, Mar-a-Lago, in complete and total violation of my 4th Amendment Rights?” Trump posted earlier in the week, adding:

Was he on Cocaine, or various other substances, when he, for the first time in U.S. history, had his political opponent, who is leading him in the Polls by a lot, indicted and arrested (twice, if you include the DOJ run Manhattan D.A.’s Office)? WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE!!!

The Secret Service closing its investigation has also led to fury among Congressional Republicans. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) called for all White House staff to be drug tested in reaction to the news.

