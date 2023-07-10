Trump Angrily Accuses Biden of a Cover-Up on the White House Cocaine, Claims It Was for Use by ‘Hunter & Probably Crooked Joe’

Donald Trump went all in as he claimed (without any provable evidence) that cocaine was found in the White House because President Joe Biden is trying to cover up that he does drugs.

Last week, Trump joined the chorus of conservatives who connected the coke discovery to Hunter Biden, given the drug history of President Biden’s son. Trump did so while claiming the drugs were also for Biden Sr., and he threw in an insult about how special counsel Jack Smith “looks like a crackhead.”

On Monday, Trump got back on Truth Social in full force with his claims about why the Secret Service hasn’t announced to whom the cocaine belonged:

“THEY 100% KNOW WHO IT IS,” Trump declared. “If they don’t release information, it means they destroyed the tapes & the Cocaine was for use by Hunter, & probably Crooked Joe, in order to give this total disaster of a President a little life and energy!”

Of course, Trump didn’t stop there, complaining further over his classified documents case while suggesting Biden ordered his supposed political persecution in a drug-induced frenzy:

Was Crooked Joe Biden on Cocaine when he instructed the FBI/DOJ to illegally invade my home, Mar-a-Lago, in complete and total violation of my 4th Amendment Rights? Was he on Cocaine, or various other substances, when he, for the first time in U.S. history, had his political opponent, who is leading him in the Polls by a lot, indicted and arrested (twice, if you include the DOJ run Manhattan D.A.’s Office)? WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE!!!

Minor side note: the idea of the president doing cocaine is a major departure from the “Sleepy Joe” moniker Trump came up with for Biden before he was defeated in the 2020 election.

