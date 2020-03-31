This Chilling Live Coronavirus Heat Map is Getting Over a Billion Hits a Day

Johns Hopkins University is tracking global coronavirus infections and deaths using an interactive map that is getting more than a billion requests for info per day according to the most recent figures.

The Covid-19 outbreak seems to have taken over every facet of daily life, but just in case the wall-to-wall news coverage isn’t quite enough, you can track the pandemic in real time using the university’s interactive map, which is “maintained in near real time throughout the day through a combination of manual and automated updating,” according to the site.

The embeddable dashboard allows users to zoom into specific regions on the map, while other fields track total coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries by country, state, or U.S. county, and an interactive graph that shows the increase in cases over time.

And according to Johns Hopkins, the map is attracting a staggering amount of traffic: over a billion hits a day… and that was in early march:

Feature requests per day on the dashboard have grown from about 200 million in late January to 1.2 billion daily requests in early March. A “feature request” represents the number of times visitors have accessed the underlying data while visiting the dashboard.

The university also warns users of a fake coronavirus map that contains malware:

Johns Hopkins University has learned about the existence of malware designed to look like the university’s coronavirus tracking map in an effort to steal information from users who visit the fake site. The Johns Hopkins COVID-19 map on the university’s website does not contain malware and is safe to navigate. The malicious application requires users to download software or launch the fake map, which opens the malware. The Johns Hopkins dashboard is hosted by Esri as part of its ArcGis Online offering. According to Esri, “a malicious person created a Windows-based application containing malware whose display is practically identical to the Hopkins dashboard.” If you receive an email containing a link to download such an item or come across the code for the malicious app please report it immediately to the Esri incident response team through ArcGIS Trust Center security concern page.

You can find the latest coronavirus data in the interactive map above, via Johns Hopkins University.

