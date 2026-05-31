President Donald Trump made a puzzling new claim on Iran — stating “we’ve actually left their military alone,” after saying on numerous prior occasions the U.S. has “completely destroyed” it.

Trump made the confounding assertion on Saturday’s edition of My View on Fox News — hosted by the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

“Their Navy is totally gone, 100 percent,” Trump said. “Their Air Force is totally gone, 100 percent. Their military, we’ve sort of left it alone — because we think that their military is somewhat moderate. They have other people that aren’t moderate. We’ve taken them out. We’ve taking different forms of leadership out. We’ve actually left their military alone. People would be surprised to hear that. Because mistakes have been made in wars where you wipe out everybody and then you have a country that for 40 years can never rebuild.”

But the president, on at least two prior occasions, seemed to claim the opposite. In an April 11 Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “The United States has completely destroyed Iran’s Military, including their entire Navy and Air Force, and everything else. Their Leadership is DEAD! The Strait of Hormuz will soon be open, and the empty ships are rushing to the United States to ‘load up.’

And in an April 12 gaggle with the press after Air Force One touched down in Maryland, Trump said, “Their military is destroyed. Their whole Navy is underwater. You know that 158 ships are gone. Their navy is gone. Most of their mine droppers are gone.”

The latest comments come amid reports that Trump is seeking tougher new terms to the proposed deal negotiated by his team. An unnamed senior administration official told Axios Trump’s requested changes pertain to “specifics about how the U.S. gets the [enriched uranium] and the timing.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!