Trump Doctor’s Report Drops Late Friday Night — Details 238-Pound 6 ft 3 President’s Health, Cognitive Results

A few minutes before 11 PM on Friday night, White House physician Dr. Sean Barbarella’s memo on President Donald Trump’s physical exam was released by the White House.

Trump paid a visit to Walter Reed Medical Center on Tuesday, which was accompanied by copious coverage of Trump’s health on cable news — not all of it good. The White House lashed out at CNN over a damning segment accusing the president of frequently lapsing into sleep during public events, and diagnosing him with “severe daytime somnolence.”

But the results are in, detailed in a three-page memo released late at night. While last year’s report put Trump’s height and weight at 6’3″ and 224 pounds, this year’s version has him at 238 pounds:

VITAL STATISTICS:

Age: 79 years

Height: 75 inches

Weight: 238 pounds

Resting Heart Rate: 73 beats per minute

Blood Pressure: 105/71 mmHg

Pulse Oximetry: 98 % on room air

Temperature: 98.7 °F

Barbarella wrote:

On May 26, 2026, President Donald J. Trump underwent his annual medical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. This comprehensive preventive evaluation included a thorough review of all diagnostic studies and laboratory testing conducted over the past year, as well as consultations with twenty-two specialty providers from multiple academic institutions. All aspects of the assessment were performed in accordance with U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommendations. The President has authorized the public release of these findings.

The report also addressed Trump’s

Cardiac: Coronary CT angiography demonstrated no arterial obstruction or structural abnormalities of the heart or major vessels. In addition, AI-enhanced electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis estimated his cardiac age, an established measure of cardiovascular vitality, to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age. Additional testing, including an echocardiogram, showed no abnormalities. Cardiac chambers and valves are normal with a preserved ejection fraction. Cardiac examination revealed a regular rate and rhythm with normal heart sounds. Overall, cardiac function is normal, and circulation to the extremities remains intact.

Gastrointestinal/Abdominal: Abdominal examination was normal.

Genitourinary: Examination was normal.

Extremities/Musculoskeletal: Slight lower leg swelling was noted, with improvement from last year.

Neurological: A comprehensive neurological examination demonstrated normal mental status, intact cranial nerves, normal motor strength, sensation, reflexes, gait, and balance. He also completed the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) and Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7) screenings for depression and anxiety which was normal. Cognitive function, assessed with the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), was within normal limits with a score of 30 out of 30.

Dermatologic: Examination of the dorsal hands revealed ecchymosis (bruising), consistent with minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking in the setting of aspirin use for cardiovascular prevention. This represents a common and benign effect of aspirin therapy. No suspicious lesions or concerning growths identified.

The memo concluded:

President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function. His demanding daily schedule, including multiple high-level meetings, public engagements, and regular physical activity, continues to support his overall well-being. Cognitive and physical performance are excellent. He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.

Read the full report here.

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