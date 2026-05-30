President Donald Trump on Saturday night said the “Freedom 250” concert series should be completely scrapped after a number of “overpriced singers” dropped out of the event, before going off on the judge who ruled that his name must be removed from the Kennedy Center.

The president tied the two issues together in a Truth Social post.

“Cancel it,” Trump posted about the music event, “just like I canceled my involvement with the failing and unsafe to be in Kennedy Center, because a Highly Conflicted, Crooked Federal Judge, said that I should not be allowed to spend my time and money in order to MAKE THE CENTER GREAT AGAIN, actually, far greater than it ever was before! It would have also been nice to see a Republican/Democrat union bring it back to life.”

That came right after Trump suggested there should be a “giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY” to celebrate the country’s 250th birthday. “Instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain,” he said.

Trump added the Kennedy Center has been “broken, unsafe, and $busted” — that dollar sign being an apparent typo — for years.

He then continued bashing Judge Christopher Cooper, for his Friday ruling on the Kennedy Center; Cooper was appointed by then-President Barack Obama in 2014 as a justice of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Trump said:

Judge Cooper also stated that the highly prestigious Board of the Center was not authorized to add on the name “TRUMP” despite the fact that hundreds of millions of dollars of my time and money will be necessary for its successful reincarnation. So now, the Kennedy Center will collapse, both structurally and financially. Judge Cooper and his wife, Amy Jeffress (obfuscation anyone?), should be ashamed of themselves. Judge Cooper, like numerous other Crooked Judges on my cases, should be IMPEACHED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The president’s call to abandon “Freedom 250” came hours after he floated the idea of making himself the event’s featured performer. Young MC, Bret Michaels, Martina McBride, are among the artists who all quit the event.

Trump said those artists have “the yips.” But he said luckily there is a star bigger than prime Elvis Presley ready to step in — himself.

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