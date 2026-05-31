CNN Medical Expert Trolls Trump for Claiming ‘Cognitive Test’ Shows ‘Extreme Intelligence’: ‘It’s a Dementia Screening Tool’

Dr. Jonathan Reiner trolled Donald Trump on Sunday after the president once again bragged that the “cognitive test” he has taken four times showed “extreme intelligence.”

In a late-night Truth Social screed hours earlier, Trump bragged:

Unlike other U.S. Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high difficulty, Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered ‘extreme intelligence. Are the Dumocrats really surprised? In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or, 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked! It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row. All people running for President and Vice President should be forced to take high difficulty Cognitive Tests. Congress, and the Dumocrats, should demand it!

Reiner, who has been critical of Trump’s doctors for a lack of transparency surrounding the president’s health, sounded off on the true nature of the exam.

“I’m glad the president did well on the MOCA exam, but it’s a dementia screening tool, not an IQ test, so a score of 26 or higher represents normal cognitive performance, not extreme intelligence,” Reiner wrote on X. “None of the questions are high difficulty.”

I’m glad the president did well on the MOCA exam, but it’s a dementia screening tool, not an IQ test, so a score of 26 or higher represents normal cognitive performance, not extreme intelligence. None of the questions are high difficulty. pic.twitter.com/pSjzUkJ9R2 — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) May 31, 2026

Reiner posted a list of questions for Dr. Sean Barbabella on Saturday after the president’s doctor finally released the results of Trump’s Walter Reed visit.

Barbabella noted that “President Trump remains in excellent health,” and only needed to increase his exercise and continue to lose weight. Barbabella did not address Trump’s chronic venous insufficiency that causes his ankles to swell, or the fact that he appears to nod off during important Oval Office and Cabinet meetings.

Of the visible bruising on Trump’s hands, Barbabella called it “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking in the setting of aspirin use for cardiovascular prevention.”

“I’m glad Dr. Barbabella’s overall assessment is that the president is well. A few questions,” Reiner wrote Saturday.

I’m glad Dr. Barbabella’s overall assessment is that the president is well. A few questions.

1. Why did the president have another coronary artery CT? He was last scanned in Oct. We don’t typically scan patients 6 months later unless we are concerned about a finding on the… — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) May 30, 2026

The White House has not offered any further comment on the medical report.

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