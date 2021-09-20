A U.S. Border Patrol agent was caught on video yelling at Haitian migrants who crossed the Rio Grande river from Mexico into Texas.

Al Jazeera English correspondent John Holman captured footage of Haitian migrants being confronted by Border Patrol agents on horseback.

“Hey, you use your women,” yelled the agent at the migrants. “This is why your country’s s**t, because you use your women for this!”

The video then shows Border Patrol agents using their horses to deter the migrants from moving ahead and instead trying to send them back to Mexico. It shows migrants telling the agents that they have families in tents on the American side of the river who are hungry, and that they went back into Mexico in order to retrieve food for them.

The incident comes as the Biden administration plans to deport thousands of Haitian migrants who have descended on Del Rio, Texas, staying underneath or around a bridge there.

Watch above, via Al Jazeera English.

