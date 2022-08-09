Despite the perilous potential legal consequences for former President Donald Trump following the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago home, one of his biographers believes the ex-commander in chief is secretly “delighted.”

Appearing on New Day Tuesday, CNN contributor and Trump biographer Michael D’Antonio posited that — contrary to any outward statements of rage — the former president is actually galvanized by the FBI raid, as it gave him the opportunity to unleash a strategy which has long been in the works.

“I think they’re delighted,” D’Antonio said of Trump and his family. “This is a surprising answer, but I think they’ve been planning for this for years. Donald Trump first did his reaction to the FBI — actually having his lawyer call them Gestapo and storm troopers — 50 years ago. So he’s been prepared for this strategy all along. He issued a campaign-style commercial within hours. This was prepared in advance. So he’s an expert at spinning everything into publicity. He believes all publicity is good publicity. And that hardcore Trump group, 35 percent of the electorate, is going to be electrified by this. I think he’s having a good day, actually.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who formerly worked in the Trump White House, agreed with D’Antonio.

“He knows how to play this up in his favor,” she said. “He more or less broke this news”

“He did break it!” New Day co-anchor John Berman interjected.

“He was ready to go,” Farah replied. “And I’ve actually seen aligned messaging out of Republicans. ‘This is a banana republic. This shouldn’t happen. If they do it to the president, the FBI will do it to you.’ I think he’s having a good day, as of now.”

Watch above, via CNN.

