Former President Donald Trump phoned in to Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on Thursday to excoriate his successor’s “stupidity” after the morning carnage in Afghanistan.

Trump made the comment when Hannity asked him about news that Biden administration officials had provided a list to Taliban fighters of Americans and allied Afghan nationals seeking to access the international airport in Kabul.

“We are using the Taliban and giving lists of Americans to the Taliban, so now you just knock on the door and grabbed them and take them out,” Trump said, reiterating the point. “This country has never seen stupidity like this, and our country is really in trouble. Our country is really in trouble, and it’s only going to get worse. What you’re watching now is only going to get worse. It can only go one way. We had something where they didn’t get near us, they were petrified of us.”

“We had something they did not get near us, they were petrified of us,” Trump said, before turning his invective toward President Joe Biden. “I let them know that if they do anything, we hit them right where it hurts, which is their homes…They would have been very happy to let us go and take every American and anybody else we wanted, take our equipment. And for some reason, he botched the plan and took the military out first.”

At least 12 Marines, one Navy medic, and 90 Afghans were killed by a pair of suicide bombers at Kabul’s international airport on Thursday. It was the deadliest day in the country for the U.S. since 2011, and the first time Americans died in combat there since February 2020.

Trump also said he would have destroyed American airbases there prior to recalling the U.S. military, with the exception of one in Bagram, which American forces abandoned in July without informing Afghan troops.

“I wanted to get out, but we had to get out with dignity,” Trump said. “We had to take our $80 billion worth of equipment. We had to do all of the things that you know we had to do. And then I would have blown up all the airbases, but I would have kept Bagram, because Bagram is located right next to China — right near China and Iran. And it’s in Afghanistan, so we have the whole group covered. They spent $10 billion building it, and we handed out the keys. It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com