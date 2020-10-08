Trump Calls on Biden and Obama to Be Charged With Crimes, Says Bill Barr Will Go Down in History as ‘Sad’ if Not

President Donald Trump is calling for former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to be charged with crimes — and said his Attorney General, Bill Barr, will go down in history as “sad” if he fails to bring charges.

In an interview on Fox Business Thursday, the president railed about about 1,000 pages of documents declassified by Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe pertaining to his probe on the origins of the Russia investigation. The declassified documents were previously rejected by Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Intelligence Committee, with Democrats bashing the material as Russian disinformation. DNI Ratcliffe said that the unverified documents showed Clinton personally tried to “stir up a scandal” against Trump by “tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the Democratic National Committee,” and that Obama was aware of her actions.

Trump, in the interview, called on his attorney general to indict every presidential nominee from his opposing political party since 2008.

“Unless Bill Barr indicts these people for crimes — the greatest political crime in history of our country — then we’re going to get little satisfaction,” Trump said. He added, “And that includes Obama, and that includes Biden.”

Host Maria Bartiromo quizzed the president about how his attorney general will proceed with the unverified intel.

“All this stuff, it’s sitting on [Barr’s] desk!” Bartiromo said. “The 1,000 pages sitting on AG Barr’s desk. What is he going to do about it?”

“I don’t know why they’re not doing it,” Trump replied. “I don’t know. You’ll have to call Bill and ask him. … Bill has gotta move.”

The president went on to tie Barr’s legacy solely to how he proceeds in this matter.

“Bill Barr is gonna go down as either greatest attorney general in history of the country, or he’s gonna go down as a very sad situation,” Trump said.

Later, the president zeroed in on Clinton.

“Why isn’t Hillary Clinton being indicted for terminating 33,000 emails that she got from Congress?” Trump said. “Congress made a request to see them. Everybody else I know gets indicted when they don’t give that. … Let’s go.”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]