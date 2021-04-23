Trump Combats Vaccine Hesitancy By Calling NY Post Columnist To Say ‘I’m All In Favor Of The Vaccine’

As his supporters continue to refuse Covid vaccines in droves, former President Donald Trump joined in the effort to get people on board — on page four of the New York Post.

On Thursday night, the NY Post published an item by columnist Michael Goodwin that touted the paper’s effort to get people to vaccinate, and Trump’s participation, entitled “Trump gives thumbs up on Post’s push for lifesaving COVID vaccine.”

Goodwin reveals that Trump called him to say “I’m all in favor of the vaccine,” and that “It’s one of the great achievements, a true miracle, and not only for the United States. We’re saving tens of millions of lives throughout the world. We’re saving entire countries.”

He told Goodwin he took the first dose in January — which he did not reveal until months later — and got his second dose while living in Florida, and claimed he experienced “Not even a bit of arm soreness.”

Trump also added one last message for potentially hesitant supporters:

“The vaccine is a great thing and people should take advantage of it” Trump said, before quickly adding that “nobody should be forced, we have our freedoms. But I strongly recommend it because it’s a real lifesaver.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that Trump’s public support for the vaccines could be a “game-changer,” and while this effort appears to have been prompted by the paper, and Trump’s media footprint has been greatly reduced since he was banned from Twitter and voted out of office, he still has the ability to reach millions of his supporters at will through cable news networks like Fox News and OAN.

