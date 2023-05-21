He alone can fix it.

That’s former President Donald Trump’s position on the Russia-Ukraine war and, evidently, on world diplomacy at large.

In a Sunday morning post to Truth Social, the former president declared himself the only candidate in the 2024 presidential race who can stop various nations across the world from careening into a global conflict.

“[President Joe] Biden continues to bring the world ever closer to nuclear war,” Trump wrote. “I alone am the candidate who can prevent World War 3. I will end the killing and bloodshed and bring peace to Europe and the World!”

Along with the post, Trump tweeted a screenshot of a New York Times article which detailed Biden’s decision to allow Ukrainian pilots to be trained on U.S. F-16 fighter jets — paving the way for other countries to supply Ukraine with the jets, in a reversal from the president’s previous stance. Biden had previously held off on that move out of concern that the jets could be used to hit Russian targets and escalate the conflict.

Trump has repeatedly claimed he could “solve” the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 24 hours. At the CNN town hall on May 10, Trump repeatedly declined to say that he wants Ukraine to prevail.

