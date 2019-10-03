In the latest revelation of the Trump White House’s coordinated attack against potential 2020 rival Joe Biden, a new report details that two of the administration’s top envoys to Ukraine drafted a written pledge for that country’s president, committing him to investigate the former vice president’s son, Hunter Biden.

According to the New York Times, both Kurt Volker and Gordon Sondland, the Trump administration’s special emissary to Ukraine and US Ambassador to the European Union, respectively, combined to write the statement. A Ukrainian presidential aide and Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, were both aware of the pledge as it was being crafted in the weeks following the now infamous July 25 phone call where Trump repeatedly pressed Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky to probe Biden. Giuliani claims that, though he knew of the pledge as it was being formulated, he did not push for it.

“The statement would have committed Ukraine to investigating the energy company Burisma, which had employed Hunter Biden,” the Times report. “And it would have called for the Ukrainian government to look into what Mr. Trump and his allies believe was interference by Ukrainians in the 2016 election in the United States to benefit Hillary Clinton.”

Both the Biden corruption claims and the conspiracy theory that the Ukrainians secretly worked to help Democrats in the 2016 election have been debunked.

The Times notes that Zelensky neither made any subsequent public statements endorsing these investigations nor is it clear that the Trump administration’s pledge every made it to him.

