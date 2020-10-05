President Donald Trump walked to Marine One after exiting Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening and ignored reporters’ questions about the outbreak that has infected him, his wife, and numerous White House staffers along the way.

“Mr. President, how many of your staff are sick? How many are sick?” Yahoo’s White House correspond Hunter Walker could be heard shouting out to Trump, who was discharged from the hospital after 72 hours of treatment that began with a short-notice flight to Walter Reed on Friday night.

Although nearly a dozen key White House staffers have so far tested positive for the coronavirus in the past few days, Trump did not answer that question. Instead he only offered up a vague “Thank you very much everybody.”

I asked President Trump how many of his staffers are sick and whether he is a supespreader. He ignored me and simply said, “Thank you very much everybody.” — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) October 5, 2020

Walker then followed up, pointedly asking the president if “you might be a potential super spreader” since Trump had traveled with several White House and campaign staffers to a New Jersey fundraiser last Thursday afternoon after having reportedly testing positive earlier that day.

Trump again did not answer the question, and instead gestured for the cameras.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

