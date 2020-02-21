President Donald Trump ignored his own intelligence agencies’ warnings of Russian election interference and instead blamed both “Do Nothing Democrats” and cable networks CNN and “MSDNC (Comcast Slime)” for publicly reporting on that assessment.

Trump was reportedly outraged after his acting DNI, Joseph Maguire, briefed that Russia was once again trying to help him in the next presidential election. Maguire was subsequently and abruptly forced out and replaced by a highly controversial Trump loyalist with almost no intelligence background.

In his first tweet, Trump insulted his two favorite cable news targets and claimed that they have “added” Bernie Sanders to the list of other supposed Russian sympathizers, without once acknowledging that reporting based on the US intelligence community is the source of this claim. “But now they report President Putin wants Bernie (or me) to win,” he said, without accurately explaining who the “they” are making this claim.

MSDNC (Comcast Slime), @CNN and others of the Fake Media, have now added Crazy Bernie to the list of Russian Sympathizers, along with @TulsiGabbard & Jill Stein (of the Green Party), both agents of Russia, they say. But now they report President Putin wants Bernie (or me) to win. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

He then went on to blame “Do Nothing Democrats” as somehow being behind his own intelligence community’s assessment, dismissing it as “disinformation Hoax number 7,” and implied that the Democratic establishment is also trying to sabotage Sanders’ campaign.

….The reason for this is that the Do Nothing Democrats, using disinformation Hoax number 7, don’t want Bernie Sanders to get the Democrat Nomination, and they figure this would be very bad for his chances. It’s all rigged, again, against Crazy Bernie Sanders! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

