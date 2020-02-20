President Donald Trump was reportedly left angered after intelligence officials told members of the House that Russia was attempting to get the president re-elected this week– fearing Democrats would use the information against him during the 2020 election.

According to the New York Times, “Intelligence officials warned House lawmakers last week that Russia was interfering in the 2020 campaign to try to get President Trump re-elected,” which prompted President Trump to “berate” outgoing Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire.

President Trump was reportedly set off by the decision to tell the House Intelligence Committee because he feared “Democrats would use it against him.”

The president announced, on Wednesday, that Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell would replace Maguire, though this was reportedly coincidental and not due to the House being told about Russia’s alleged attempt.

“Though some current and former officials speculated that the briefing may have played a role in the removal of Mr. Maguire, who had told people in recent days that he believed he would remain in the job, two administration officials said the timing was coincidental,” the Times reported.

