Trump Makes Bold Charge in New Rant: The Election Was ‘Stollen’!

Former President Donald Trump leveled a bold new charge in a social media rant against the 2020 presidential election, which he now says was “stollen.”

While Trump has spent a lot of time trying to capitalize on President Joe Biden’s classified documents flap by demanding an end to the various probes dogging Trumpworld, he’s also found time to reimagine the classics.

On Thursday morning, Trump posted a new rant on his own social media app, rehashing old false claims about Twitter and the election and one new one:

So with the FBI being caught red handed in Twitter Files, totally influencing the Election, on top of all of the other fraud and irregularities, the Fake News Media is finding it harder and harder to use the term “Big Lie”anymore. It actually angers people to do very bad things. The Radical Left should be careful in its use of that ridiculous term. The Election was Rigged and Stollen, the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs refused to discuss it, and so it goes. People want answers!

Unless “stollen” means “defeated by now-President Joe Biden in an electoral landslide that has been reaffirmed over and over by state officials from Trump’s own party, it doesn’t look like reality has sunk in any deeper for Trump.

In another post Thursday morning, Trump promoted his “big political speech” in Miami:

Making a big political speech today at TRUMP DORAL, in Miami. The Fake News says I am not campaigning very hard. I say they are stupid and corrupt, with the Election still a long time away. But do not fear, MANY GIANT RALLIES and other events coming up soon. It will all be wild and exciting. We will save our Country from DOOM and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Trump is trailing Biden narrowly in most recent polls but holds hefty leads in most recent Republican primary polls.

