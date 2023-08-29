Ex-President Donald Trump ominously warned President Joe Biden and others to “be careful what you wish for” in a new rant about the criminal and civil trials he faces.

Trump is not happy that Federal District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled on a trial date for Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Special Counsel Jack Smith proposed a January trial date, while Team Trump pushed for a 2026 start — but Judge Chutkan set the trial for March 4, 2024.

On Tuesday morning, Trump posted a new message to his Truth Social account once again accusing Biden and his administration and other opponents of carrying out a political vendetta, and issued a warning. Trump wrote:

These Indictments and lawsuits are all part of my political opponents campaign plan. It is Election Interference, and they are going to use the DOJ/FBI to help them, which is illegal. Crooked Joe pushed this litigation hard to get it done. This is a new low in Presidential Politics. To the Democrats, I say, “be careful what you wish for.”

The warning carries a threatening subtext, given Trump’s consistent use of the threat posed by his supporters as a specter to be feared if he is imprisoned for the crimes he’s been charged with.

Most recently, Trump had the following exchange during an interview with Tucker Carlson when he was asked about the prospect of a “civil war”:

TUCKER CARLSON: Do you think we’re moving towards civil war? DONALD TRUMP: There’s tremendous passion and there’s tremendous love. You know, January 6 was a very interesting day because they don’t report it properly, I believe was the largest crowd I’ve ever spoken before. And, you know, some of the crowds have spoken before and like July 4th on the Mall. I think they had a million people there. But I think that the biggest crowd I’ve ever spoken before was on January 6. And people that were in that crowd, a very, very small group of people. And we said patriotically and peacefully, peacefully and patriotically. Right? Nobody ever says that. Go peacefully and patriotically. But people that were in that crowd that day, very small group of people, went down there. And then there are a lot of, a lot of scenarios that we can talk about. But people in that crowd said it was the most beautiful day they’ve ever experienced. There was love in that crowd, there was love and unity. I have never seen such spirit and such passion and such love, and I’ve also never seen simultaneously, and from the same people, such hatred of what they’ve done to our country. TUCKER CARLSON: So do you think it’s possible that there’s open conflict? We seem to be moving toward something. DONALD TRUMP: I don’t know, because I don’t know what it you know, I can say this. There’s a level of passion that I’ve never seen. There’s a level of hatred that I’ve never seen. And that’s probably a bad combination.

Watch above via Real America’s Voice.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com