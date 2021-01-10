comScore

Trump Orders White House Flag to Be Flown at Half-Staff in Honor of Dead Capitol Police Officers After Public Calls for Him to Do So

By Josh FeldmanJan 10th, 2021, 4:58 pm

On Sunday afternoon, reporters noticed that the flag at the White House was being flown at half-staff, and it was later confirmed by the Trump administration this was done to honor two officers who died after the violent riots at the Capitol last week.

Officer Brian Sicknick was one of the Capitol Police officers who was horribly injured during the storming of the Capitol Building by supporters of the president. A statement from the Capitol Police said he died “due to injuries sustained while on-duty.”

Officer Howard Liebengood, another officer who was part of the response to the riots, died this weekend as well. The statement from the Capitol Police said he died when he was off-duty but did not state the cause of death.

The statement from the White House reads, “As a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and all Capitol Police Officers and law enforcement across this great Nation, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds.”

The U.S. Capitol Building started flying flags at half-staff in honor of Sicknick on Friday, and there were calls for the White House to do the same in the past two days, as well as criticism for not doing so sooner:

