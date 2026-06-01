Trump Endorses Congressman Who Hasn’t Been Seen in Months: ‘HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN’

President Donald Trump offered his “Complete and Total Endorsement” to a congressman who has been missing in action for months.

On Monday night, Trump fired off a spate of endorsements on Truth Social, which is not uncommon for the president ahead of elections. But one of those stamps of approval was for the candidacy of Rep. Tom Kean Jr. (R-NJ), who has not been seen in Congress since March.

On April 22, Politico reported that after voting in the House on March 5, none of Kean’s colleagues had seen him at the Capitol. Moreover, not even his fellow New Jersey Republicans knew where he was. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) said it had been “radio silence” on Kean’s end. Finally, on May 21, Kean publicly stated he was dealing with an unspecified illness.

“My doctors are confident that I’m on the road to a full recovery,” he said in a phone interview with The New Jersey Globe. “I understand the need for public transparency, and I appreciate the support of my constituents.”

Neither Kean nor his office has said when the two-term lawmaker will be back. He is running unopposed ahead of Tuesday’s primary, but Trump wrote an endorsement post just the same:

Congressman Tom Kean is a Great Representative for the People of New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District! A Tremendous Advocate of our America First Agenda, Tom is working tirelessly to Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Champion Small Business, Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Support our Brave Military and Veterans, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment. Tom Kean has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election. Election Day is Tuesday, June 2nd. GET OUT AND VOTE FOR TOM — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!

In a post on X, Kean’s account thanked Trump for the endorsement.

At a press conference on May 20, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) was asked about Kean’s absence. While Johnson said he was “expecting him back here soon,” the speaker added, “But I don’t even know the details.”

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