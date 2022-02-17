Former President Donald Trump came out in favor of a Wyoming State Senate bill that he claimed Thursday will “protect the integrity of Wyoming primary elections.”

In reality, the bill’s primary effect would be to end “crossover voting” in the state’s primaries. State Senator Bo Biteman, who introduced the bill told local media this week that crossover voting “is harming the integrity of our party nomination process.”

Trump’s support for the bill is the latest effort in the former president’s campaign to oust Liz Cheney from congress. Cheney has topped Trump’s enemies list since she voted to impeach the president for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and her leadership on the committee investigating the events that led to the attack.

“Party switching cancels out the vote of actual party members by those who wish to game the system and influence the outcome of their competing party’s nominating election,” claimed Biteman, who is a supporter of Trump’s allegations the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

The bill, which would take effect immediately if signed into law, would bar voters from changing their party affiliation within three months of a primary, reported the Casper Star-Tribune.

Cheney, who is running for re-election, faces a Trump-backed primary challenger in the August GOP primary. She was censured by the Wyoming Republican Party in February 2021 and by the Republican National Committee earlier this month.

Trump’s full statement is below:

The Wyoming State Senate is considering SF0097, introduced by Patriot Senator Bo Biteman, to protect the integrity of Wyoming primary elections. This critically important bill ensures that the voters in each party will separately choose their nominees for the General Election, which is how it should be! It makes total sense that only Democrats vote in the Democrat primary and only Republicans vote in the Republican primary. This bill has my Complete and Total Endorsement and Support. Every Member of the Wyoming Senate should vote for SF0097. Thank you!

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com