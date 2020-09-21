President Donald Trump said he will name his nominee to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Ginsburg on Friday or Saturday and is choosing from a list of five candidates.

“I’m looking at five very seriously,” he said in a Monday interview on Fox & Friends. “I’m going to make a decision on either Friday or Saturday. I will announce it either Friday or Saturday and then the work begins.”

Host Brian Kilmeade noted the president is considering Judge Allison Jones Rushing, who presently sits on the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals; Amy Coney Barrett, who sits on the 7th Circuit; and Barbara Lagoa on the 11th Circuit. Trump declined to name the other two, though the list reportedly includes 6th Circuit Judge Joan Larsen.

“Hopefully, it won’t be too much work, because these are very qualified people,” Trump said. “No matter how you would look at it, these are the finest people in the nation. Young people. Pretty young for the most part.”

Watch above via Fox News.

