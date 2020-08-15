At a press conference on Saturday evening at his New Jersey golf property, President Donald Trump had high words of praise for his United States Postal Service (USPS) Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Trump touted that DeJoy wants to “make the post office great again,” yet also stated that he had no idea what the postmaster does.

“Does Postmaster Dejoy have your backing for the actions that he’s taken in the past…?” a reporter began, asking Trump.

“He’s a fantastic man,” Trump interjected. “He wants to make the post office great again. You ever hear the expression? He wants to make the post office great again. The post office is a catastrophe.”

The reporter then asked a partially inaudible question about the sorting of the ballots via the postal service.

“I don’t know what he’s doing. I can tell you he is a smart man and he will be a great postmaster general and he needs obviously if you are going to do these millions of dollars out of nowhere, he’s obviously going to need funding, but the Democrats aren’t willing to provide other things and therefore they aren’t going to get the funding for that,” Trump stated. “You are going to have a catastrophic situation with universal mail-in votes and on top of that the Democrats aren’t willing to give the people the money and the post office the money.”

The USPS recently came under fire after they were unable to guarantee that all mail-in ballots will be returned to their respective precincts to be counted in time — due to the volume of ballots as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch above, via Fox News.

