At his Saturday evening press conference on his New Jersey golf property, President Donald Trump failed to denounce or distance himself from a Newsweek opinion column penned by law professor John Eastman which floated the idea that Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) was not a “natural-born citizen.” Instead of squashing the racist birther theory, Trump fueled it by billing Eastman as a “brilliant lawyer.”

A reporter began by asking Trump, “On the campaign — will you say now that Kamala Harris is eligible to run and be vice president or president, based on being born in Oakland, California?”

Trump fired back, “So, I have nothing to do with that. I read something about it and I will say he is a brilliant lawyer, that I guess he wrote an article about it, so I know nothing about it, but it’s not something that bothers me.”

The reporter then cited that when he doesn’t denounce the theory, there is a sense of legitimacy added to the claim. “But, sir, when you do that it creates…” the reporter stated.

“I just don’t know about it,” Trump interjected, “but it’s not something we will be pursuing. Let me put it differently. Let me put it differently — don’t tell me what I know. Let me put it differently.”

“To me,” he continued, “it doesn’t bother me at all. I don’t know about it. I read one quick article. The lawyer happens to be a brilliant lawyer as you probably know. He wrote an article saying it could be a problem. It’s not something that I’m going to be pursuing.”

The reported asked Trump, yet again, to state if Harris is eligible to run, and Trump replied that if she had a “problem,” that she “would’ve been vetted by Sleepy Joe [Biden].”

Watch above, via Fox News.

