Trump Adviser Dan Scavino Tries and Fails to Start ‘USA! USA!’ Chant Right After WHCA Dinner Shooting — Gets Shushed by Attendees

President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser and former golf caddy, Dan Scavino, raised eyebrows when he attempted to start a “USA! USA!” chant in the aftermath of shots being fired at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Saturday evening, being shushed by other attendees.

The annual confab of politicos and journalists erupted in chaos Saturday evening when a gunman fired several shots. Secret Service whisked the president and First Lady Melania Trump out of the room, and all of Trump’s Cabinet members were safely evacuated as well.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of California, was apprehended and is in custody.

Trump held a press conference in the White House briefing room nearly two hours after the shooting occurred, and took questions from the gathered reporters who had been in attendance at the dinner, still in their gowns and tuxes.

Shortly after the shots rang out, video clips posted by several attendees showed someone calling out “God Bless America!” and then Scavino climbing onto a chair, pumping his fist, and shouting “USA! USA! USA!”

One other person near Scavino halfheartedly attempted to join in but quit almost immediately as other attendees shushed the chant.

Secret Service and other armed law enforcement officers could be seen in the video clips securing the room; it’s possible the lack of enthusiasm for the chant was because people did not wish to interfere with their work.

Puck News politics reporter Peter Hamby posted on X that Scavino had “tried to start” the chant but “absolutely no one wanted to hear it,” “[e]ven Trump folks” — bashing Scavino’s antics as “[t]errible.”

One note from the front of the ballroom tonight: Dan Scavino tried to start at USA! USA! chant after the threat — and absolutely no one wanted to hear it. Even Trump folks. Terrible. — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) April 26, 2026

Several other video clips and reactions are below.

I got some video of Dan’s chant pic.twitter.com/HqdR0bXKZG — Matthew Belloni (@MattBelloni) April 26, 2026

As @Scavino47 was evacuated he turned to the crowd chanting “USA!” A powerful moment as police and Secret Service scanned the crowd with guns raised inside the ballroom. pic.twitter.com/6rtm8vFC6H — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) April 26, 2026

Clip of USA chants in the ballroom after the shooting at the WHCA dinner: pic.twitter.com/FFmLEtiaQU — Jared Poland (@Jared_Poland) April 26, 2026

Dan Scavino's USA chant was met by silence. https://t.co/mLVIc1dnwu — Melik Abdul (@MelikAbdul_) April 26, 2026

This chant of USA after the shooting is coming from Dan Scavino @Scavino47 https://t.co/4QLVVq57gW — maanku (@maanku) April 26, 2026

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