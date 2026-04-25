‘Confirmed Dead’: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Reports Live That Shooter at White House Correspondents’ Dinner Was Killed

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins reported live on air that a shooter was “confirmed dead,” moments after President Donald Trump was rushed off the stage by Secret Service at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night.

Collins called into CNN to report from the chaotic scene. She was seen on her cell phone while standing next to Secretary of Education Linda McMahon during her report.

“The secretary of education is seated right next to me, and her security just confirmed that there was a shooter in the lobby,” Collins said. “It’s not clear where. Obviously, it’s a very big hotel, in the lobby of the Hilton. They said he is confirmed dead. We don’t know anything more than that.”

Collins said Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were quickly pulled off stage, along with Vice President JD Vance, just minutes after the event started.

Her report was contradicted by a Fox News report about 15 minutes later, with host Aishah Hasnie reporting “the suspect has been detained by Secret Service.”

NewsNation host Katie Pavlich reported around the same time Collins called in to CNN that she heard about five gunshots from where she was sitting.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED AT WHCD; Trump was introduced with First Lady 15 mins ish ago Five or so mins after he was seated shots range out: POP POP POP POP. Sounds like five to me where I’m sitting. Everyone immediately hit the floor. Secret Service immediately took POTUS out… — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 26, 2026

“POP POP POP POP. Sounds like five to me where I’m sitting. Everyone immediately hit the floor,” she posted on X. “Secret Service immediately took POTUS out and a search of the room began. There are thousands of people here.”

And CNN’s Manu Raju reported he heard “unmistakable gunshots.”

The attempted attack coincided with Trump making his first appearance at the annual event since he entered the White House in 2017. It also comes after Trump has been the target of multiple assassination attempts in the last couple of years, including the 2024 shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania where he was hit in the ear; firefighter Corey Comperatore was killed in that attack.

WHCA President and CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang announced to the room about 30 minutes after Trump was rushed off the stage that the event would resume later in the night. You can watch a live stream of it by clicking here.

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