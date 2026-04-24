‘He’s a Pedophile!’ C-SPAN Caller Takes Host on Wild Ride, Says Family Thinks Trump ‘Is Jesus Christ’ 

A caller took C-SPAN host Mimi Gerges on quite a journey, telling her that his family really believes that President Donald Trump is Jesus.

The call, which happened on Monday’s Washington Journal, but went largely unnoticed, was placed by a man identified as a Florida man named Todd.

Here is the exchange, in which the caller refers to Trump posting a now-deleted image of himself as a Jesus-like figure tending to an ailing man.

GERGES: Todd, Port St. Lucie, Florida, Republican. Good morning, Todd. TODD: Thank you. Good morning. Yes, my family members, they do worship Donald Trump. They do believe he is Jesus Christ. So, when he shows that image of himself as the Christ, that’s how they see him. My family doesn’t pray for Donald Trump. They pray to him. They worship him. Do you understand? This is a cult. And they believe– my father believes Donald Trump was born without sin, that he is God in human flesh, that he– my father said Trump never lies. Do you understand me? And that he was sent by himself to save the world from the Mexicans. This is a religion of racism. The Christians ran out of Jews to kill, the Catholics in Nazi Germany. And so they moved on to immigrants and Mexicans and gays. MAGAs hate the same people the Nazis hated. And the MAGAs have the same archetype as the Nazis. GERGES: Wait, wait wait, Todd. Let’s back up. You’re a Republican? TODDL Yes, I’m Lincoln Republican. I believe in freeing the slaves. Yep. GERGES: And did you ever vote for President Trump? TODD: Why would I? He’s a pedophile! GERGES: And when you say your family members, your father, do you still have a relationship with him? TODD: They’re Christians. Well no, we don’t anymore. We don’t– I don’t break bread with the enemy. I don’t dine with Nazis and mass murderers like [former Chairman] Bill Weldon from Johnson & Johnson, ok? You got these upper level Nazis in the cult of Baal, they’re all pedophiles – and you know it – running Hollywood and Washington, D.C. as Sodom and Gomorrah. They’re all on the same team. You wanna talk about Democrats and Republicans? That’s all theater! This is a moral issue! It’s about good versus evil! Do you see? GERGES: Here’s Bill, Satellite Beach, Florida.

The next caller, Bill, went on to refer to Gerges as “Greta,” an apparent reference to another C-SPAN host, Greta Brawner.

It is unclear what Todd may have been referring to when he suggested that former Johnson & Johnson Chairman William Weldon dines “with Nazis and mass murderers.” His claim that Trump is a pedophile is likely an illusion to the president’s relationship with deceased child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Trump and Epstein were friends, but the president denies any wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein’s illegal activities.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

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