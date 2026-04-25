Trump Posts Pictures, Video of ‘Thug’ Who Fired Shots at WHCA Dinner: ‘He’s a Sick Person’

President Donald Trump posted a couple of pictures and a video of the “thug” who is suspected of firing multiple gunshots at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night, which sent the annual event into chaos and forced the president and First Lady Melania Trump to be rushed away by the Secret Service.

“The man has been captured, they’re going to his apartment, I guess he lives in California,” Trump said. “He’s a sick person, a very sick person.”

The Associated Press reported soon after the president’s comments the suspect was 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California.

Trump posted two pictures of Allen pressed face down on the lobby carpet to Truth Social. He posted the pictures just minutes before holding a press conference from the White House on the attack.

The president also posted a 24-second security video showing law enforcement officers responding to the shooter as he raced through the lobby. Watch below:

During his press conference, Trump applauded the Secret Service and law enforcement for doing a “great job” apprehending Allen.

He said one officer was shot from close distance, but was saved because he was wearing “obviously a very good bulletproof vest.”

“I just spoke to the officer, and he’s doing great, he’s in great shape,” Trump said. “He has very high spirits and we told him we love him and respect him.”

Trump also complimented the press, saying its coverage of the shooting has been “responsible.” The president then gave his wife kudos, saying the first lady was brave through a “traumatic experience.”

The president added he “fought like hell” to have the event continue on Saturday night, but that protocol made it impossible. He said he was looking forward to holding another dinner a month from now.

His announcement came shortly after Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported the shooter was a man around 30 years old from California, based on law enforcement sources.

FBI Director Kash Patel said his agency was investigating whether the shooter was a “lone wolf” or if additional subjects were involved.

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